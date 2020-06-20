PHL Army sends off 102 LSIs to NAIA for their flight back to their provinces

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Army has sent off 102 locally stranded individuals to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for their return to their respective provinces on Friday, June 19.

In a statement, the Army said it had coordinated with airline companies for the scheduling of the flight of the LSIs who had been temporarily sheltered at the Philippine Army Wellness Center.

The Army has designated the PAWC, the Army General Hospital (AGH) and specific areas in Libingan ng Mga Bayani for the LSIs who have been unable to return to their hometowns following the imposition of community quarantines in Metro Manila.

Metro Manila is currently under a general community quarantine.

According to the Army, 408 LSIs have so far been accommodated since June 13.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay wished the LSIs a safe return to their families.

“Despite the challenges we face today, know that wherever you go, the Philippine Army is here to help you,” he added.