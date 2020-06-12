PHL Army Housing Office has new chief

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Army Housing Office has a new chief.

Col. Maynard Camaro assumed the post in a Change of Chief of Office ceremony with Maj. Gen. Rowen Tolentino as the presiding general officer.

He replaced Col. Lyndon Sollesta.

Before his new designation, Camaro served as the chief of investigation branch, Office of The Inspector General, Philippine Army; assistant chief of staff for Operations, G3, of the 55th Engineer Brigade; and commanding officer of the 524th Engineer Construction Battalion.

He also served as command engineer of the National Development Support Command.

Camaro, a member of Philippine Military Academy “Bantay-Laya” Class of 1994, is a licensed civil engineer and earned his Master’s Degree in Public Management Major in Development Security from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

“To the men and women of AHO, remember that your mandate of ensuring the quality of our housing and transient facilities is critical to attain our vision to be a world-class organization,” Tolentino said.

“As you perform your duties, remember that a house is more than just a structure; it becomes a home to our personnel – a sanctuary and refuge for them and their family – the source of our Army’s strength,” he added.