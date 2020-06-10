PHL Army has new provost marshal

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Army has a new provost marshal.

Col. Randy O. Remonte took over the helm of the Office of the Army Provost Marshal in a change of chief of office ceremony on Wednesday, June 10.

Remonte replaced Col. Medel M. Aguilar.

According to the Philippine Army, Remonte served as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and as commanding officer of the 4th Disaster Response Battalion, both of the 4th Infantry “Diamond” Division.

He also served as commanding officer of the 88th Infantry Battalion, executive officer of the 701st Infantry Brigade, and as Command Provost Marshal of the Philippine Military Academy.

Remonte completed a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science degree in 1987 and a Juris Doctor degree in 2008 from the University of Philippines Diliman.

He was a member of PMA’s “Maalab” Class of 1993.

“Former President Manuel L Quezon said, ‘Through self-discipline we shall harness all our energies, so that our power, spreading over the length and breadth of this land, will develop its resources, advance its culture, secure social justice, give puissance to the Nation, and ensure happiness and contentment for the people, under the aegis of liberty and peace,’” Major General Rowen Tolentino, presiding general officer at the ceremony, said.

“These words give us the essence of the role of the Office of the Army Provost Marshal. As you perform your mandate, focus on our strategic direction of sustaining the momentum in capacitating the Army towards greater mission effectiveness,” he added.

The provost marshal is in charge of keeping order within a command, and exercises some police functions.