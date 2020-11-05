PHL Ambassador thanks Iglesia Ni Cristo for “Aid to Humanity” for OFWs in Malaysia

(Eagle News) — Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia, H. E. Charles C. Jose thanked the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ for the recent Aid to Humanity event or Lingap sa Mamamayan that helped many overseas Filipino workers in Malaysia.

The Church turned over around 200 relief bags to the Philippine embassy in Malaysia on Oct. 31 for distribution to the OFWs in Malaysia. This was also done to mark the birthday of the Church’s Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.

Ambassador Jose said that this help from the members of the INC would greatly help the OFWs in peninsular Malaysia.

He said that the Embassy with the help of Filipino community organizations in Malaysia will help distribute the INC goodwill bags to the OFWs who are in need.

“On behalf of the Philippine Embassy and the Filipino community ay talagang taos puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa Iglesia Ni Cristo dahil po sa initiative na ito, and for always keeping the Filipino OFWs in your hearts and prayers through this kind of activities na makakatulong po sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Malaysia. Maraming salamat po sa Iglesia Ni Cristo,” Ambassador Jose said.

He noted that there has been a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia which makes this help extended by the INC very timely. The INC had conducted Aid to Humanity or Lingap sa Mamamayan event worldwide on Oct 31, helping communities in need not just throughout the Philippines, but all over the world.

-Virus curbs return in parts of Malaysia due to surge in COVID cases-

Malaysia had also returned lockdown measures in some areas, although not as strict as the first lockdown.

The condition movement control order (CMCO) was raised in certain areas affected by the COVID-19 resurgence such as Kuala Lumpur, Purajaya, Selangor and Sabah.

Under the CMCO, residents are encouraged to remain at home if there is no reason for them to go outside. employees are also encouraged to work from home. Only those essential services remain open. There are also restrictions in inter-city and inter-state travel.

Ambassador Jose said that amid the COVID-19 resurgence, the Philippine embassy is closely monitoring the situation of the OFWs in Malaysia, particularly those affected by COVID-19 and the new virus curbs.

He said that the total OFWs who have been infected by COVID-19 so far have reached 436. Most, however, have already been discharged, he said.

Jose said this is already the third surge of virus cases in Malaysia.

He said that this time, the Malaysian government is also helping non-Malaysians who had been infected with the virus.

