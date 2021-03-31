PHL again tells China to “immediately withdraw” militia ships “swarming” in Julian Felipe Reef, West PHL Sea

Notes Chinese militia ships also increasing presence in Kalayaan Group of Islands, other parts of West PHL Sea

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government reiterated its demand for China to immediately withdraw Chinese militia ships in the country’s territorial waters, including 44 ships still moored at the Julian Felipe Reef (Whitsun Reef), and 214 more ships in other areas of the Kalayaan Island Group and the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement released by the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, it said that there was “swarming” of Chinese maritime militia in the country’s territorial waters.

It also noted that the Chinese ships were staying put, and were also increasing its presence in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in Palawan.

The Task Force said that it “remains steadfast in upholding Philippine sovereignty over its territories, and protecting its EEZ (exclusive economic zone) in accordance with international law.”

-PHL deploys more ships to safeguard territory-

To protect the country’s territory, it said that it had “increased the deployment of maritime vessels from the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to undertake enhanced routine patrols to safeguard our sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national patrimony in the Kalayaan Island Group.”

“The NTF-WPS reiterates its assertion of Philippine sovereignty, and sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the KIG and West Philippine Sea (WPS), and expresses deep concern over the continuing unlawful presence (swarming) of the Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM), which did not pull out and have remained in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef and are now in other areas of the Kalayaan Island Group in the Municipality of Kalayaan, Palawan,” it said.

-More Chinese militia noted in other reefs-

The Task Force noted that “after three rounds of routine aerial and maritime sovereignty patrol missions” they were still 199 Chinese maritime militia (CMM) ships as of March 27 in the area.

On March 29, it said there were 44 CMM ships that “remain moored, anchored, and stationary at Julian Felipe Reef.”

The Task Force also noted more Chinese militia vessels, as many as 214, located in various reefs that are part of the Philippine archipelago.

“In addition, one hundred fifteen (115) CMM vessels are now monitored in Chigua (Kennan) Reef, forty-five (45) vessels in Pag-asa (Thitu) Islands and the other fifty (50) vessels are dispersed in Panganiban (Mischief), Kagitingan (Fiery), and Zamora (Subi) Reefs, all within the Kalayaan Island Group. Four (4) People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels are also at Panganiban Reef, which forms part of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf of the main Philippine archipelago,” the NTF statement said.

-Chinese ships hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea, says NTF

“The Philippines calls on China to immediately withdraw these vessels flying its flag. NTF-WPS stands by its observation that these so-called “fishing” vessels are maritime militia. Their build-up and massing formation from Julian Felipe Reef to other areas of the Kalayaan Island Group is hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea,” it said.

The Task Force also said that the Chinese ships “may be doing illicit activities at night and their lingering (swarming) presence may cause irreparable damage to the marine environment due to marine pollution and destruction of coral reefs.”

-Threat to PH sovereignty-

“Their swarming also poses a threat to the peaceful exercise of sovereign rights of the Philippines in its EEZ,” the NTF said.

The Philippine government also expressed its appreciation for the “statements of support from its international partners who share common adherence to rules-based order consistent with international law, including the UNCLOS, as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award.”

“Neither the Philippines nor the international community will ever accept China’s assertion of its so-called ‘indisputable integrated sovereignty’ over almost all of the South China Sea, part of which is the WPS.

(Eagle News Service)