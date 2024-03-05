PHL acts to protect own interest when making foreign policy decisions, not US’: PBBM

(Eagle News)– The Philippines acts to protect its own interest, including when it comes to foreign policy, President Bongbong Marcos said.

The President made the remark during a Q&A after his keynote speech at the Lowy Institute in Melbourne on Monday, as he went on to debunk what he said was a “narrative” that the Philippines was “at the beck and call, practically, of the United States” when it comes to foreign policy decisions.

“But let me make it very, very clear. The Philippines acts for its own interest, and the decisions that we make when it comes to foreign policy are decisions that we make because we believe, and are convinced, and know that it is in the national interest,” he said.

He said the old bipolar cold war formula in which smaller countries like the Philippines identify themselves with either the United States and the Soviet Union, and in the present time, China, “no longer applies.”

As such, he said the Philippines maintains its ties with China as it “is an important neighbor” and has been an important partner since 1976.

At the same time, he said the Philippines retains its partnership with the US.

“We need for (the US) to continue to be a force for the good, we cannot allow it to overtake, as I said in my remarks, to overtake the essential priorities of the Philippines,” he said.

“Our foreign policy is grounded and anchored on the continuing promotion and work for peace, and the continuing promotion and work for the national interest of the Philippines. And that is what guides us, that is the principle that we follow, and I think it is the right one,” he added.

The President is participating in the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne.