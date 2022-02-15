PHL 2 week growth rate of Covid cases drops to a low of negative 74 percent; most of PH now at low risk

DOH: Only Regions 11,12, 6 and CAR at moderate risk

(Eagle News) – The Philippines’ Covid-19 cases continued its downtrend, with the two-week growth rate for the whole country hitting a low of negative 74 percent, the Department of Health said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that this is a good sign as this means a continuing drop in cases and the whole country is now classified under low-risk. This also means there is a big drop in the transmission of Covid cases.

“Makikita po natin nationally, buong Pilipinas, ah nag-negative 74 percent na po ‘yung two-week growth rate at maganda po ito mababa po ibig sabihin nito ‘yung bilis o tulin nang pagkalat ng COVID ay ang laki po ng ibinagal,” he said in his report to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, February 14, in the latter’s Talk to the People.

Duque also noted that the average daily attack rate (ADAR) has dropped to 5.26 “from a high risk of 20 plus cases.”

The Philippines, in fact, is largely under “low-risk” classification, except for four regions – Region 11 (Davao region), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Region 6 (Western Visayas), and Region 12 (Soccsksargen, formerly known as Central Mindanao). These regions are under moderate-risk classification.

“So bilang pagbubuod, Mr. President, now, country is at low risk classification. Meanwhile, may apat na regions at moderate risk,” he said.

-Only Davao region at moderate risk ICU utilization –

In terms of the health care utilization rate, the country is at low to moderate risk levels.

But there are more areas under low-risk classification.

Duque said that only Region 11 or the Davao region is under moderate risk classification in terms of ICU utilization rate. It is currently at 63.91 percent.

The rest of the regions are at low-risk classification since they are below 50 percent.

“So maganda po ang sinasabi po nito, Mr. President, we are able to manage our cases and our health systems capacity is very much prepared for any eventuality na kung magkaroon na naman ng saka-sakaling pagtaas, makikita po natin ang laki po ng ating excess at ang baba po ng ating utilization rate,” Duque stressed.

With regards to hospital admission of Covid-19 cases, around 41 percent (2,571 cases) are moderate, while mild cases are at 31 percent (1,952), based on February 13 data of total confirmed Covid cases admitted in hospitals at 6,315. Only 12 percent (746) are severe cases, while critical cases (347) are lower at five percent. The percentage of asymptomatic cases is almost negligible, the DOH chief said.

(Eagle News Service)