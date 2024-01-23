PHIVOLCS warns of increase in seismic activity at Bulusan Volcano

Alert Level 1 still in place

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has warned of an increase in seismic activity at Bulusan Volcano.

According to PHIVOLCS, 91 volcano-tectonic quakes associated with rock fracturing have been recorded by the Bulusan Volcano Network since 1:38 a.m. of January 22.

The quakes were one to two kilometers deep beneath the southwestern flanks.

The southwestern and southeastern flanks of the volcano, meanwhile, have been inflated since February 2023 based on ground deformation data.

“…Increased seismic activity and pressurization of the volcano edifice may indicate that hydrothermal processes may be occurring beneath the volcano and may lead to steam-driven eruptions at any of the summit vents,” PHIVOLCS said.

While an Alert Level 1 remains hoisted over Bulusan, which means it is at a low-level unrest, PHIVOLCS reminded the public that there are increased chances of steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

The public was reminded of the ban on the entry into the four-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone and the required vigilance in the two-kilometer Extended Danger Zone in the southeast sector.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano summit.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.