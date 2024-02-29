PHIVOLCS reports ‘elevated sulfur dioxide degassing’ at Taal

(Eagle News)– The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Thursday, Feb. 29, said there was an “elevated sulfur dioxide degassing” at Taal Volcano.

In its advisory, PHIVOLCS said the 14558 tons measured on the day was the second highest flux recorded this year.

Taal, which remains on alert level 1, also averaged approximately 9450 tons per day for the month of February and has been continuously degassing “voluminous concentrations” since 2001, it said.

While moderate winds have prevented the accumulation of S02 and the visual appearance of a volcanic smog, PHIVOLCS advised the local governments concerned to “continuously monitor and assess volcanic S02 exposure of and potential impacts on their communities and undertake appropriate response measures to mitigate these hazards.”

It noted that the degassing of high concentrations may impact communities particularly around Taal Caldera.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” it said.