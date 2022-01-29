PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to PHL following strong quake off Kermadec Islands region

(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

This is according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which issued the advisory following the 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the Kermadec Islands region north of New Zealand on Saturday, Jan. 29.

According to PHIVOLCS, the quake hit at 10:46 a.m.

It was at an approximate distance of 8472 kilometers from Manila.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency has also said there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).