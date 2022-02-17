PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to PHL following strong quake off Fiji

(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the statement after a strong earthquake struck south of the Fiji Islands on Thursday, Feb. 17.

PHIVOLCS said the 6.6-magnitude quake occurred at 4:21 a.m.

It had a depth of focus of 568 kilometers.

According to reports, the National Weather Service’s National Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu. Hawaii also noted that there was no tsunami threat to Guam, Rota, Tinian, or Saipan from the quake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also reported that a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected.