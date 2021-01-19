PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to PHL following strong earthquake in Argentina

(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology made the statement on Tuesday, January 19, after a strong earthquake struck Argentina on Monday, Argentina time.

The GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said the earthquake that hit San Juan province had a magnitude of 6.8.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers, GFZ said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning has been issued.

No additional information was so far available.