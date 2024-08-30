Philippines, Vietnam boost military ties amid South China Sea tensions

By Mikhail Flores

MANILA (Reuters) -Vietnam and the Philippines agreed on Friday to advance defence and military relations and deepen collaboration on maritime security, in a significant step by two countries long at odds with Beijing over its actions in the South China Sea.

Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang was in Manila for talks with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro, his first visit as defence chief, and paid a courtesy call earlier in the day on Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The ministers expressed their unwavering commitment to deepen defence and military cooperation through continued interaction and engagements at all levels,” the Philippine defence department said in a statement.

The two nations aimed to sign a defence cooperation deal before the end of the year, Teodoro said after he and Giang inked “letters of intent” to enhance engagements on disaster response and military medicine.

They also agreed to resolve disagreements peacefully and within the framework of international law.

“The two sides shared the importance of maintaining peace, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, also known as the West Philippine Sea or the South China Sea,” Giang told a joint briefing.

Their meeting comes at a time of simmering tension in the South China Sea and international concern about the possibility of an escalation, with China and U.S. defence ally the Philippines sparring almost every week in a row that has raged for more than a year.

“While we face common threats, we will work together in facing these threats in the spirit of ASEAN solidarity,” Teodoro said, without mentioning China.

The Philippines and major western powers have been vexed by the conduct of the vast fleet of coast guard China has deployed throughout the South China Sea, which Manila accuses of aggression and dangerous manoeuvres in blocking its vessels.

China, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, has accused the Philippines of provocations and repeated trespassing.

Vietnam has a tricky balancing act of opposing actions by China that it deems infringements on its sovereignty, while needing to maintain close relations with a giant neighbour and major trade partner, forged over decades by their ruling Communist Parties.

Vietnamese and Chinese coastguards on Thursday conducted their third joint patrol in the northern part of the Gulf of Tonkin this year.

Teodoro said it was important the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN be central to ensuring peace and stability and freedom of navigation and aviation in the South China Sea.

“We talked about making more concrete and effective steps of working together and with our ASEAN partners, to ensure the continuity of these desires of all ASEAN peoples through concrete cooperation and interaction, underscoring the primacy of international law,” he said.

Despite their overlapping claims in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where Vietnam and the Philippines each occupies atolls and reefs, both countries have expressed desire to work together and tackle disputes.

Their coastguards earlier this month held their first-ever joint exercises in Manila, simulating fire-fighting drills and search-and-rescue exercises.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores, Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Additional reporting by Khanh Vu in Hanoi; Editing by Martin Petty and Ros Russell)