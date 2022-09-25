Philippines: Passengers, vehicles stranded as super typhoon approaches

Hundreds of people are left stranded at ports in the Philippines as a super typhoon barrels towards the country, forcing seaports to suspend operations.

Super Typhoon Noru was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 195 kilometres (121 miles) an hour after an unprecedented “explosive intensification”, the state weather forecaster said on Sunday.

The storm, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, is expected to continue strengthening as it makes landfall around 80 kilometres northeast of the sprawling capital Manila in the afternoon or evening local time.

Philippine Coast Guard / AFP