Philippines logs 9,069 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 7 to 13

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 9,069 new COVID-19 cases from November 7 to November 13.

According to the Department of Health, the daily case average for that week was 1,296.

This was 43% higher than the 907 cases monitored from October 31 to November 6.

DOH data also showed 113 deaths were also recorded from September 2020 to November 2022.

Of the figure, the DOH data showed 39 took place in November 2022, 42 in October 2022, 13 in September 2022, two in August 2022, four in March 2021, four in February 2021, four in January 2021, one in December 2020, three in November 2020, and one in September 2020.

Over 600, or 613, COVID-19 cases were tagged as severe and critical.

The DOH has said over 20 million individuals were vaccinated with booster doses.