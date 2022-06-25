Philippines logs 770 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged 770 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 24.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3699251.

The data showed Metro Manila logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness, with 3264.

This was followed by Calabarzon with 1089, Western Visayas with 563, Central Luzon with 455, and Central Visayas with 279.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness, with 724.

It was followed by Manila with 430, Makati with 410, Cavite with 369 and Pasig with 311.

COVID -19 recoveries are now at 3632676.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60507.

Earlier, the DOH reported that over 30 new cases of the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant have been detected in the Philippines.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until June 30.