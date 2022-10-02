Philippines logs 3,822 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged 3822 additional COVID -19 cases on Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the total to 3951766.

Active cases are at 29525.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 14299.

Calabarzon ranked second, with 5634, followed by Central Luzon with 2958, Davao region with 1386 and Western Visayas with 763.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 3472.

It was followed by Cavite with 1897, Rizal with 1780, Manila with 1710 and Bulacan with 1471.

Recoveries rose to 3859260.

The death toll is at 62981.