Philippines logs 3,748 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 3,000 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, Aug. 19.

According to the Department of Health, the 3748 additional cases pushed the tally to 3848449.

Of these, 37225 were active.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 14471.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 8877, Central Luzon with 4931, Western Visayas with 2576 and Cagayan Valley with 2230.

Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases among the cities and provinces with 3280, followed by Cavite with 2972, Laguna with 2572, Manila with 1763 and Rizal with 1613.

Recoveries are at 3749963.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 61261.