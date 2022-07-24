Philippines logs 3604 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 11624 new cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News)—The Philippines logged over 3000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 23.

According to the Department of Health, the 3604 additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3748979.

Of these, 25743 were active.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases of the regions in the last 14 days, with 11624 new cases.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 7104, Central Luzon with 3272, Western Visayas with 2397 and Central Visayas with 1257.

Of the cities and provinces, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2444, followed by Quezon City with 2391, Laguna with 1780, Rizal with 1434 and Makati with 1408.

Recoveries are at 3662566.

The death toll is at 60670.