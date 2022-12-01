Philippines logs 1,238 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 1,238 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the country’s COVID-19 tally to 4,037,547.

Of these, 18,412 are active.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 4,385.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 1925, Western Visayas with 1051, Central Luzon with 1025, and Central Visayas with 958.

Of the provinces and cities, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 850, followed by Manila with 742, Cavite with 630, Rizal with 507 and Laguna with 478.

Recoveries rose to 3954477.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 64658.