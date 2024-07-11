Philippines hit by 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mindanao, no tsunami threat detected

Eagle News – On Thursday, July, 11, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake occurred at a depth of 630 km (391.46 miles).

While the deep offshore quake is not anticipated to cause damage, aftershocks are likely. There is no threat of a tsunami.

The Philippines is situated in the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an area known for frequent volcanic activity and earthquakes.