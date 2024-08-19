Philippines, China trade blame after vessels collide in the South China Sea

BEIJING/MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines and China accused each other on Monday of ramming vessels and performing dangerous manoeuvres in the South China Sea, the latest flare-up after the two nations had agreed to try to ease tensions and manage disagreements at sea.

China’s Coast Guard said in a statement a Philippine vessel which had ignored its repeated warnings “deliberately collided” with a Chinese vessel in an “unprofessional and dangerous” manner in the disputed waterway early on Monday.

The Philippines disputed Beijing’s account, saying two of its coast guard vessels “encountered unlawful and aggressive manoeuvres” from Chinese vessels near Sabina Shoal while on their way to supply Filipino personnel stationed in two occupied islands.

“These dangerous manoeuvres resulted in collisions, causing structural damage to both PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) vessels,” said Jonathan Malaya, a spokesperson for the national security council and Manila’s South China Sea task force.

Manila said coast guard vessels Cape Engano and Bagacay were on their way to resupply personnel stationed in Flat Island which Manila calls Patag and Lawak Island and which China calls Nanshan, when the at-sea confrontation happened near Sabina Shoal. A collision occurred between Cape Engano and a Chinese coast guard ship at around 3:24 a.m. on Monday (1924 GMT on Sunday), Manila said.

Around 16 minutes later, the Philippine coast guard ship Bagacay “was rammed twice” by a Chinese coast guard vessel, which resulted to “minor structural damage”, Manila added.

The Chinese coast guard posted a short video of the incident which showed the collision with what it said was one of their vessels.

China’s maritime security said the same Philippine vessel involved in the collision then entered waters near Second Thomas Shoal after being prevented from entering Sabina Shoal waters.

Sabina Shoal is in the Spratly Islands, which are claimed by China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Two Philippine Coast Guard vessels “illegally intruded” into waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal without permission in the early hours on Monday, according to China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu.

“The Philippines has repeatedly provoked and caused trouble, violated the temporary arrangements between China and the Philippines,” Gan said, referring to Philippines’ supplies missions to a vessel grounded on Second Thomas Shoal.

China’s Coast Guard said it took control measures against the Philippine ships in accordance with the law in the incidents early Monday, and warned the Philippines to “immediately stop infringement and provocation” or “bear all consequences”.

The Philippine task force said both of its vessels will continue with their mission to supply personnel in Flat Island.

“The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea urges restraint and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant international laws to prevent further escalations and ensure the safety of all vessels operating in the region,” it said.

The incident came less than two weeks after an air incident between the Chinese and Philippines militaries in Scarborough Shoal.

The two countries reached a “provisional agreement” in July after repeated altercations near the Second Thomas Shoal. China has been sharply criticised by Western nations for aggression in blocking Philippine efforts to resupply troops aboard a navy ship it intentionally grounded 25 years ago.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, including both shoals, rejecting a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that Beijing’s expansive claims had no basis under international law.

(Reporting by Liz Lee in Beijing and Shanghai newsroom and Karen Lema in Manila; Editing by Tom Hogue and Lincoln Feast.)