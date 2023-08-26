Philippine Arena makes history: FIBA World Cup attendance soars to 38,115

Written by Alma Angeles on

The Philippines garnered an impressive crowd of 38,115 for the FIBA World Cup opener against the Dominican Republic at the iconic Philippine Arena in Manila.

FIBA officially confirmed this massive turnout, surpassing the prior milestone of 32,616 attendees at the 1994 World Cup U.S.-Russia final in Toronto, Canada.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (3R) greets Philippines’ players during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group A match between Philippines and Dominican Republic at Philippine Arena in Bocaue on August 25, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
Dominican Republic’s LJ Figueroa (L) soars for a slam against Philippines’ Jamie Malonzo (R) during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group A match between Philippines and Dominican Republic at Philippine Arena in Bocaue on August 25, 2023. (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON / AFP)

Witnessing this momentous event was Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who graced the game on the inaugural day. This marks the commencement of the 19th edition of the tournament, set to captivate basketball enthusiasts until September 10.

(FIBA/Philippine News Agency/Agencies)