Philippine Arena makes history: FIBA World Cup attendance soars to 38,115

Making 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 in Manila 🤩 3️⃣8️⃣,1️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ fans packed Philippine Arena, setting a new FIBA Basketball World Cup record as the 2023 edition started with PUSO and passion!#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/PCoE67plIP — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 25, 2023

The Philippines garnered an impressive crowd of 38,115 for the FIBA World Cup opener against the Dominican Republic at the iconic Philippine Arena in Manila.

FIBA officially confirmed this massive turnout, surpassing the prior milestone of 32,616 attendees at the 1994 World Cup U.S.-Russia final in Toronto, Canada.

Witnessing this momentous event was Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who graced the game on the inaugural day. This marks the commencement of the 19th edition of the tournament, set to captivate basketball enthusiasts until September 10.

(FIBA/Philippine News Agency/Agencies)