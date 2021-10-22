Phase 2 of pediatric A3 vaccination starts: COVID jabs for kids with comorbidities now NCR-wide

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government conducted the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination for children 12 years and above on Friday, Oct. 22, expanding it in the entire Metro Manila.

The start of the Phase 2 implementation of the pediatric A3 vaccination was marked through a ceremonial vaccination in three hospitals — Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Ospital ng Paranaque and Quezon City General Hospital.

From the previous eight hospitals in Metro Manila that participated in the Phase 1 last week, this was widened to 25 hospitals so more children aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities would get vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign for pediatric A3 is led by the Department of Health (DOH), Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MM-CHD), the National Vaccine Operations Center (NVOC), and the Metro Manila local government.

“As with the vaccination process of the adults, the vaccination for children will be closely monitored to detect adverse events following immunization to ensure the safety of our young vaccine recipients,” said Health Undersecretary Tong-An during the ceremonial vaccination at Cardinal Santos Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 22.

Health Undersecretary Tong-An, and Interior Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya attending the ceremonial start of Phase 2 of the pediatric vaccination. San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivares, and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also attended the events in their respective LGUs.

-Additional hospitals for pediatric A3 jabs-

For Phase II, added to the eight initial list of hospitals are Caloocan City Medical Center (North and South), Ospital ng Malabon, Navotas City Hospital, Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital, Marikina Sports Complex which is near Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Quezon City General Hospital, St. Luke’s Medical Center Quezon City, Ospital ng Maynila, Ospital ng Makati, SM Megamall Mega Vaccination Site which is near Mandaluyong City Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Ospital ng Muntinlupa, Ospital ng Parañaque 1, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, and Pasay City General Hospital. Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City will also cater to the Municipality of Pateros.

“Getting vaccinated against the virus, not only the adults, but also eligible children based on the Department of Health policies and guidelines will make a better environment for the kids. The lockdown has stunted their growth social-wise,” Tong-An said.

He noted that the lockdown have not only limited the physical and social activities of children, but “may have also affected their mental health.”

He urged eligible children and adolescents to register following the mechanisms laid out in participating hospitals.

“As with other vaccines, make sure that the doses are completed on schedule. And most importantly, in the time of the pandemic, practice minimum public health standards to protect from getting infected and infecting others with COVID-19 and its variants,” Usec. Tong-an added.

The DOH set these reminders for the pediatric vaccination. The eligible adolescents should first secure a vaccination schedule with the hospital and bring the following on the day of vaccination: 1.) medical certificate detailing the child’s comorbidity, 2.) valid IDs of both the child and the parent or guardian, and 3.) any proof of filiation like the birth certificate. The vaccine recipient must also be accompanied by the parent or guardian at the vaccination site.

The phase 1 of the pediatric A3 vaccination was first conducted on October 15.

(Eagle News Service)