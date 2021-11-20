PHL total active COVID cases down to just 22k as more recoveries reported compared to new cases

Total active cases just 0.8 percent of country’s total cases for 4th straight day

(Eagle News) – The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has gone down to just 22.070 as more COVID-19 recoveries continue to be posted compared to those compared to new virus cases.

The active cases just constitute 0.8 percent of total COVID-19 cases which as of Saturday, Nov. 20, stood at 2,824,499. This is the fourth straight day that the percentage of total active cases were 0.8 percent, and the fifth straight day that cases were below 1 percent.

On Saturday, those who recovered were 2,565 bringing total recoveries to 2,755,526 or 97.6 percent of virus cases.

-Deaths still over 200; critical, severe and moderate cases rise-

However, new COVID-19 fatalities were 205, pushing the total virus deaths to 46,903, or 1.66 percent of the country’s total COVID cases.

The COVID-19 positivity rate has also gone down to 3.2 percent.

But the percentage of those with mild and asymptomatic cases continued to go down, as increasing number of moderate cases are reported.

On Saturday, those with either mild or asymptomatic COVID reached only 62.2 percent, the lowest so far this year.

Moderate COVID-19 cases rose to as much as 20.02 percent of total active cases. Critical and severe cases are also increasing. As of Saturday, Nov. 20, severe cases reached 12.5 percent, while critical cases hit 5.3 percent of critical cases.

Health care utilization rate continued to be at the low-risk level, based on the data from the Department of Health.

Despite the decreasing number of active cases, the DOH continues to remind the public to still follow the minimum public health standards of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, and frequent hand washing as the COVID-19 virus is still there.

The DOH is also encouraging those who have not yet been vaccinated to get COVID-19 shots so they could be protected from getting severe COVID-19

(Eagle News Service)