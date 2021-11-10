PH total active cases dip to below 30k, COVID positivity rate down to just 4.3 percent

Percentage of total active cases down to just 1 percent of total cases, new record-low since the pandemic

(Eagle News) – Total active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines went down further to just 29,138 on Wednesday, Nov. 10, equivalent to just 1 percent of total cases, a new record-low since the pandemic.

The COVID positivity rate also went down to 4.3 percent. The nearest to this was figure was posted on Feb. 1 this year when the positivity rate was just 4.4 percent.

New recoveries were 4,029 pushing total recoveries to 2,735,508 or 97.4 percent of total COVID cases.

Reported COVID deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 10, were 99, bringing total COVID-19 fatalities to 44,665 or 1.59 percent of total cases.

The percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases, however, continued to go down because of rising numbers of moderate, severe and critical cases.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases was at 67.8 percent. The percentage of severe cases was at 10.4 percent, while that of critical cases reached 4.4 percent. The percentage of moderate cases also hit 17.36 percent – the highest this year, and possibly since the pandemic.

