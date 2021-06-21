PH records lowest percentage of active cases this month at 4.1 percent

(Eagle News) – The Philippines recorded the lowest percentage of active COVID-19 cases this month on Monday, June 21, at 4.1 percent as the number of active cases decreased to 55,847.

Total COVID-19 cases reached 1,364,239 in the country, but most of these are recoveries at 1,284,643 representing 94.7 percent of all COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

Most of the active cases are still mild and asymptomatic at 95.5 percent, with 4.1 percent of them asymptomatic.

The Department of Health said there were 5,249 additional cases on Monday, the second lowest number of reported new cases this month. The lowest was reported on June 1 at 5,177.

New deaths added were 128 bringing total COVID-19 fatalities to 23,749, or 1.74 percent of total COVID cases.

The DOH data also showed that hospital beds occupied with COVID-19 cases continued to decrease in Metro Manila. The ICU bed utilization rate was down to 42 percent, while the rate for isolation beds and ward beds was even lower at 38 percent and 30 percent respectively.

But the hospital care utilization rate increased in the national level because of rising hospitalization in the areas outside Metro Manila, particularly in Visayas and Mindanao. The ICU bed utilization rate was at 57 percent, while the rate for isolation and ward beds was at 46 percent and 45 percent respectively.

Malacanang said on Monday, June 21, that the Philippines is no. 23rd among countries in terms of active cases, and is at 131st place among countries in terms of active cases per 100,000 of the population.

