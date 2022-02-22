PH new Covid cases drop for 4th straight day, down to new record-low for this year at 1,019

Positivity rate down to 6.4 percent at the national level, and below 5 percent in NCR

(Eagle News) — The country’s new Covid-19 cases continued to drop on Tuesday, February 22, when the Department of Health reported 1,019 new cases, a new record low this year. This is the fourth straight day that new Covid cases have been decreasing.

There were also 2,988 new recoveries that brought the total number of recoveries to 3,541,840 or 96.9 percent of the total confirmed Covid cases since March 2020 when the pandemic began.

With the decreasing number of new cases and increasing number of recoveries, the total active cases in the country have down down to just 56,668 or just 1.6 percent of total confirmed Covid cases that reached 3,654,284 as of Tuesday, February 22.

The Covid positivity rate has also gone down to 6.4 percent, a new record low this year.

In Metro Manila, the positivity rate had gone down to just 4.9 percent, or less than the 5 percent level set by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to Octa Research.

There were also 13 new Covid deaths reported on Tuesday pushing the total virus fatalities to 55,786. This is 1.53 percent of total confirmed Covid cases.

So far, of the total active cases, most of them, 91.9 percent, are mild and asymptomatic cases.

The health care utilization rate in the country and in Metro Manila are already under low-risk category.

Health experts and analysts expect that the number of new Covid cases in the country would continue to drop. The Inter-Agency Task Force is also studying the metrics for further deescalation of an area under Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1, including the requirement that an area should reach at least 80 percent of the senior population (A2) and vulnerable groups including those with comorbidities (A3)

(Eagle News Service)