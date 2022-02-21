PH new Covid cases continue to drop; record of 1,427 new cases, lowest so far this 2022

Covid-19 positivity rate of 7.5 percent, also the lowest so far this year

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,427 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, February 21, the third straight day that new virus cases have been declining.

This is also the lowest single-day record so far for new Covid cases, as the country continued to post decreasing number of new cases recently.

The Philippines also had more recoveries at 3,269, compared to new cases.

The Covid-19 positivity rate had also gone down to 7.5 percent, the lowest so far this year.

Because of the declining new cases, and the number of recoveries consistently exceeding new cases, the total active cases in the country has gone down to 58,657. This is 1.6 percent of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Monday, February 21, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases were 3,653,526.

Total recoveries reached 3,539,106 or 96.9 percent of the total confirmed cases.

New deaths reported on Monday were 79, bringing the total Covid-19 fatalities to 55,763 or 1.53 percent of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country.

Majority or 92.2 percent of the total active cases are mild and asymptomatic cases.

Based on the DOH data, the following are the breakdown of active cases as of Monday, February 21:

53,326 mild cases; 2,845 moderate cases; 1,422 severe cases; and 304 critical cases.

The health care utilization rate in the national level and in Metro Manila continue to be under low risk category.

(Eagle News Service)