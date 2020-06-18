PH COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 as total cases hit 27,799

(Eagle News) – The number of COVID-19 recoveries surpassed 7,000 as the Department of Health reported 270 recoveries on Thursday, June 18, as total virus cases in the Philippines reached 27,799.

Total COVID-19 recoveries hit 7,090 as the DOH reported daily recoveries of more than 250 in the past few days.

But COVID-19 cases added daily continued to increase as well, and mostly were more than 500 recently.

As of 4 p.m., there were 562 confirmed cases added to the list, most of them fresh cases at 481.

There were 130 fresh cases coming from Metro Manila, while Central Visayas had 273 confirmed fresh cases. At least 88 others came from various regions.

“Late cases” added were 81, with 33 coming from Metro Manila, 26 from Central Visayas, and 22 others coming from various regions.

The DOH said nine deaths were reported today, bringing total virus fatalities to 1,116. It is important to note, however, that yesterday, Wednesday, June 17, the total virus fatalities stood at 1,108. If the new 9 fatalities would be added, the total would reach 1,117.

As of June 17, the DOH said active COVID-19 cases totalled 19,310, most of them mild cases at 97.4 percent, while asymptomatic cases were 2.2 percent (416 cases).



(Eagle News Service)