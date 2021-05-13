PH caregiver in Israel talks of rocket fire at night, at dawn as tensions rise: “We need your prayers”

Says OFWs in Israel banking on PHL gov’t’s contingency plan, evacuation if situation worsens

(Eagle News) — A Filipino health worker in Israel talks about how they are affected by ongoing tensions in that area as rockets continued to rain down in the region.

Marlyn Sanchez said that they could not sleep at night and are continually on the alert for sirens that would signal that they have to run to shelters underneath their buildings.

Rockets usually come late at night, or after midnight, around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m., she said in an interview with the Eagle News Service program Balitalakayan anchored by Weng dela Fuente.

“Sobrang hirap po talaga ang anxious po kami, kasi anytime po pag tumunog ang siren, ay kailangang bumalik uli kami sa shelter (It is really very difficult and were anxious, because anytime if we hear the sound of siren, we need to get back to the shelter),” Sanchez, a private caregiver in Israel, said in the interview.

“Di po kami makatulog nang mahimbing. Kasi ini-expect po namin na mag-sisirena. Halos wala po kaming tulog, dalawang gabi na po (We can’t really sleep, because we expect that anytime we’ll hear the siren. We haven’t really slept that much for the last two night), she said in the interview on May 13, Thursday morning, 7 a.m. (around 2 a.m. Israel time).

She has been working in Israel for two and a half years now, and this has been the most troubled period so far in her stay there.

-Rockets raining, riots increasing-

She said that in the city near them, rockets were raining.

“Rinig na rinig po.. kaya anxious po kami (We can really hear it, so we’re anxious),” Sanchez said.

The rocket fire is not the only thing that they are worried about, there is also increasing tension in the streets bacause of riots.

“Aside from rockets, may riots din po.. kaya sobrang gulo po. Kaya sobrang tensyunado po kami rito (there are also riots here, so it’s very chaotic. We are so tense here),” she said.

-Hopes on PHL gov’t promise of contingency, evacuation-

Sanchez is appealing for prayers from her countrymen.

She and other OFWs in Israel are also placing their hopes on the promise of contingency plan by the Philippine government in case tensions escalate in the region.

She said that they are hoping that they could get evacuated immediately if tensions aggravate.

“Sa ating mga kababayan namin dyan at sa aming pamilya, ipag-pray po ninyo kami dito sa Israel. Sobrang need po namin prayers niyo. (To our countrymen and to our famlies, please pray for us here in Israel. We really need your prayers.”

“And sa gobyerno po ng Pilipinas, ini-expect po talaga namin yung tulong po na manggagaling (sa inyo) kung sakaling lumala ang sitwasyon dito — yung ipingangako ng gobyeno na contingency plan po para po mailikas kami dito, kasi sobrang lumalala na po (ang sitwasyon) (And to the Philippine government, we’re really expecting your help for us in case the situation worsens here — what the government promised about a contingency plan so we could be evacuated because the situation here is really worsening),” she said.

(Eagle News Service)