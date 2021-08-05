PH boxer Paalam now just a win away from Olympic gold as he defeats Japan’s Tanaka

(Eagle News) – Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam gave his all and defeated Japanese boxer Ryomei Tanaka on Thursday, Aug. 5 by unanimous decision, and is now just a win away from another Olympic gold medal for the Philippines.

The 23-year old Paalam dominated all three rounds of the men’s flyweight division in the Tokyo Olympics, defeating the hometown favorite 27-year old Tanaka.

The Filipino boxer started the first round with fists blazing, while his Japanese opponent was warned by the referee in the middle of the round for hitting Paalam on the head when they tangled in round 1.

The next two rounds were again dominated by Paalam as Tanaka tried to use his elbow, getting another warning from the referee.

On the third and final round, Tanaka was again overpowered by Paalam’s flurry of fists. At one point, Tanaka even tried some “wrestling” action, and this prompted the referee to give another warning.

“No wresting,” the referee said.

In the end, Paalam was declared the unanimous winner, assured of a silver medal, just a win away from another gold medal for the Philippines, while Tanaka had to say goodbye to his bid for gold.

(Eagle News Service)