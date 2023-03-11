PH Ambassador visits Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research Technolopolis in Pathum Thani, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand

Upon the invitation of Dr. Chutima Eamchotchawalit, Governor of the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), a composite team of the Philippine Embassy led by Ambassador Millicent Cruz Paredes visited the agency’s main headquarters called the Technopolis, and several research facilities within the TISTR complex in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

The Embassy’s visit to TISTR was finalized after Dr. Chutima’s participation in the 2023 Propak Philippines on 31 January to 03 February 2023.

In her brief stay in the Philippines Dr. Chutima was able to finalize the signing of the Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual.

She also had the opportunity to attend a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Science and Technology, including Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr.

The meetings with DTI and DOST explored possible activities and programs for cooperation on strengthening the application of science and technology for Philippine and Thai SMEs and entrepreneurs.