PGH warns public about fake COVID-19 test results using PGH forms

(Eagle News) — The Philippine General Hospital has warned the public to be wary of suspicious-looking RT-PCR reports.

The PGH issued the statement after it received reports of its RT-PCR forms being used to reflect fake negative COVID-19 test results.

According to PGH, the authenticity of reports can be verified by sending an email to [email protected]

Earlier, the Philippine National Police vowed to intensify its crackdown on individuals who falsify COVID-19 test results and medical certificates.

“Tampering of records relating to notifiable diseases or health events of public health concern, which includes official medical test results or medical certificates, or such other documents and records issued by public health authorities” is punishable by law, Section 1-B of Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act said.

Under the law, they can face fines ranging from P20,000 to P50,000 and up to six months imprisonment.