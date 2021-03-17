PGH says ICU beds all occupied; COVID-19 beds nearly full

PGH appeals for public to strictly observe health protocols to prevent further infections

(Eagle News) – The Philippine General Hospital said that around 80 percent of its COVID-19 hospital beds are now occupied, and its ICU beds are also all occupied.

Dr. Jonas del Rosario, PGH Spokesperson, said that the PGH is not yet overwhelmed with cases, but they are concerned because this high occupancy rate is the highest they had in four months.

In an interview with Mata ng Agila, NET25’s Tagalog prime time news program, Dr. Del Rosario said that 157 have been admitted for COVID-19 at the PGH as of of Tuesday, March 16. Their total COVID-19 beds are 190.

“Kaya pa po, pero napupuno na kami (We’re almost full),” he said when asked if the PGH can still accommodate more coronavirus patients.

“Mga 80 percent na po kaming occupied, plus yung aming ICU is puno (We are already 80 percent occupied, and our ICU is full).”

Del Rosario said that not all of the health front liners at the PGH have been vaccinated. Only around 65 percent got the shots, or some 4,300 health workers, he said.

The rest, around 2,000 more, could get theirs anytime soon.

So far, around four of those vaccinated had COVID-19, but Del Rosario suspects that these health workers were presymptomatic or asymptomatic when they got the shot.

But the four health care workers who had COVID-19 after vaccination were asymptomatic; so they were still protected from severe infection by the vaccine.

The PGH spokesperson also appealed to the public to strictly observe health minimum health protocols, including the “Apat Dapat” campaign of the Department of Health. This refers to good ventilation or air circulation, physical distancing of at least one meter, always wearing of facemask and face shield, and to be conscious that interaction with others is 30 minutes or less.

Del Rosario also urged the public to have a self-imposed quarantine, or to as much as possible stay at home since there is faster and easier COVID-19 transmission lately.

Philippine cases of COVID-19 added daily in the past week were in the range between 4,000 to 5,500, the highest so far in months.

Metro Manila has is, so far, the region in the country with the highest number of reported cases.

