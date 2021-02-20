PGC: Those with virus mutations in C. Visayas already “cleared,” only had mild symptoms

(Eagle News) — All those who had been infected with the mutated form of the COVID-19 virus in Central Visayas have all recovered after exhibiting mild symptoms, according to the head of the Philippine Genome Center.

“All the cases in Central Visayas with the two mutations of concern exhibited only mild symptons and have been cleared,” said Dr, Cynthia Saloma, executive director of Philippine Genome Center, in a presser of the Department of Health.

“We continue to investigate these mutations through enhanced genomic biosurveillance of surrounding areas as well as the other regions of the country,” she said.

Saloma said that 31, or about 62 percent, of the the 50 samples with assigned lineages from Central Visayas “were initially identified to contain two mutations of concern to the global community.” These were the E484K and the N50IY, which were also found both in the UK and South African variants

She said that they had been on the lookout early on for both these mutations as had been advised by the World Health Orgzanisation (WHO) since these had also been exhibited in the UK, Brazil and South African variants. E484KT for example was found in the Brazil and South African variants, while the N50IY mutation was found in the UK variant.

“Binabantayan po natin ito as part of our genomic biosurveillance efforts,” Saloma said.

They then looked closely at the whole genome sequences of the samples and monitored the cases in Central Visayas where these were found.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that they are still further investigating the mutations in the region.

He explained that virus mutations are a naturally occurring phenomenon and could even weaken the virus, thus neutralizing it. But it can also result in a more infectious form of virus, or even a virus that could have more serious or adverse effects on those which it had infected.

(Eagle News Service)