Perfect Jaminet gives Toulouse Top 14 victory over Montpellier

Toulouse’s French fullback Melvyn Jaminet hits and scores a penality kick during the French Top 14 rugby union match between Montpellier Herault Rugby and Stade Toulousain at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium in Montpellier, southern France, on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP)

PARIS, France (AFP) – Jaminet succeeded with all five of his kicks at goal as the 21-time champions of France went top of the table, moving a point ahead of European champions La Rochelle.

Jaminet took over kicking duties with French star Ramos starting on the bench and fellow international back Ntamack rested.

His personal 14-point haul was highlighted by a monster 60-metre penalty which secured the victory and allowed the 23-year-old full-back to keep up his perfect kicking record since moving to Toulouse from Perpignan in the summer.

Montpellier boss Philippe Saint-Andre said it was a “bitter defeat”.

“We want to win our home matches. We wanted to take first place but Toulouse were more efficient and pragmatic than us,” he admitted.

Toulouse enjoyed a flying start to the game when centre Dimitri Delibes scored a try after sprinting away from the halfway line.

However, Montpellier edged ahead by the break thanks to tries from full-back Anthony Bouthier in the eighth minute and prop forward Enzo Forletta plunging over just before the half-hour mark.

The boot of Jaminet proved decisive in the second period although Toulouse’s evening ended on a low note when replacement lock forward Emmanuel Meafou was red-carded.

© Agence France-Presse

 