Percentage of active COVID-19 cases decrease to 9 percent, lowest since March 16

9,661 new COVID cases added on Saturday; total cases at almost 990k, could breach 1M by Monday

(Eagle News) – The percentage of active cases compared to total COVID-19 cases continued its decline from 10.5 percent on Friday, April 23, to just 9 percent on Saturday, April 24, with the addition of 9,661 cases. This brought the total active cases to 89,485.

The 9 percent active cases is the lowest percentage of COVID-19 active cases since March 16, when the figures started increasing until it reached a peak of 22.3 percent of active cases on April 10. On that day, as many as 12,674 new cases were added, based on data from the Department of Health. After that, the percentage of active cases started to decline when the effects of the two-week Enhanced Community Quarantine — from March 29 to April 11 — started to be felt in the NCR plus area.

Consequently, the percentage of total recoveries reached 89.3 percent on Saturday, April 24, with the addition of 22,877 recoveries. Total recoveries reached 883,221.

The percentage of deaths compared to total cases remained at 1.69 percent, with the addition of 145 reported fatalities on Saturday. This brings the total COVID-19 fatalities at 16,674.

Total COVID-19 cases, including those who recovered and those who died, reached almost 990,000 or 989,380 to be exact.

Based on the number of new cases added per day, the Philippines could reach 1 million total COVID-19 cases by Monday, April 26.

The DOH said that the percentage of occupied ICU beds in Metro Manila dropped sharply — from 82 percent on Friday, April 23, to 71 percent on Saturday, April 24, the lowest so far this month.

The so-called NCR plus areas –Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — have been placed under Modified ECQ from April 12 to 30 to reduce COVID-19 cases, after a two-week ECQ.

(Eagle News Service)