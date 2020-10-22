“Pepito” intensifies into a typhoon after exiting PHL

(Eagle News) — “Pepito” has intensified into a typhoon after leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, according to the country’s weather bureau, PAGASA.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said that Pepito left the country at 7:30 a.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 22, and is forecast to make landfall over central portion of Vietnam by Sunday.

“Pepito” intensified into a typhoon at 8 a.m.today, PAGASA said, and “may reach its peak intensity tomorrow.”

Since Pepito has already left the country, only light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards, PAGASA said.

However, high winds to gale-force winds with occasional gusts due to this typhoon outside the country will still continue to affect the Northern and Central Luzon, especially over the western portions of these areas. Such conditions are more likely to be experienced in coastal and mountainous areas.

“Gale Warning remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central Luzon, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island), and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) due to rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 5.5 m). Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacrafts,” PAGASA warned.

It said moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 2.5 m) will prevail over the eastern seaboards of Luzon.

“Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions,” it noted.

At 10 a.m. today, the eye of Typhoon “Pepito” was located based on all available data at 485 km West Northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan or 480 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (OUTSIDE PAR) (17.0 °N, 115.9 °E )

It is moving Northwestward at 20 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 150 km/h.

-LPA outside PHL likely to enter country tomorrow-

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that the Tropical Depression outside the PAR weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) at 8:00 a.m. today.

It was estimated based on all available data at 1,870 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (25.5 °N,139.4 °E), and is not likely to enter the country.

Another LPA outside the country was located at 1,200 km East of Mindanao (9.3 °N, 137.2 °E), as of 10 a.m. It might enter the Philippines tomorrow, Friday, and “may develop into a tropical depression during the weekend,” according to PAGASA.

“It is not affecting the weather over any portion of the country at this time,” it added.

(Eagle News Service