Teachers and school employees in Pennsylvania are next in line to receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania. In Swarthmore, EBC bureau chief Maila Simbulan has the story.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 vaccine Task Force announced a plan to vaccinate the state’s Pre-K to 12 teachers and other school staff.

Watch it in this Eagle News America report.

