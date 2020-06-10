Pelosi seeks removal of Confederate statues from US Capitol

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Wednesday for the US Capitol’s removal of 11 statues of Confederate soldiers or officials, the latest anti-racism effort after a black man’s death in police custody sparked mass protests.

“Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals” of American democracy and freedom, the top Democrat in Congress wrote to a bipartisan committee.

“Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage,” Pelosi added. “They must be removed.”

© Agence France-Presse