Pelosi seeks removal of Confederate statues from US Capitol

Posted by Edrian Acla on
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrive for a House Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss police brutality and racial profiling on June 10, 2020 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Wednesday for the US Capitol’s removal of 11 statues of Confederate soldiers or officials, the latest anti-racism effort after a black man’s death in police custody sparked mass protests.

“Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals” of American democracy and freedom, the top Democrat in Congress wrote to a bipartisan committee.

“Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage,” Pelosi added. “They must be removed.”

