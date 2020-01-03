Pelicans rookie Williamson returns to practice

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Number one draft pick Zion Williamson could make his NBA debut soon after taking part in full practice with the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time since having knee surgery in October.

“If it was up to me, I would have been out there two weeks ago,” Williamson said after returning to practice on Thursday. “It was just good to get back out there.”

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters there was no target date for the 19-year-old Williamson to take the court.

He said it would not be during the Pelicans’ upcoming road trip, which tips off with a game against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday.

“That won’t happen,” Gentry said.

“We really do have to take it a day at a time to see what kind of progress he makes,” Gentry said. “See what happens after he goes through practices and things like that.

“Like we said and will continue to say, he’ll play when the time is right for him to do that. When that is, I’m not real sure of. But I know he’s making progress, that’s the thing that matters most.”

