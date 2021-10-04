PDP-Laban Cusi wing: Pacquiao automatically “expelled himself” from party for running under Promdi

(Eagle News) – The ruling party PDP-LABAN allied with Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said Senator Manny Pacquiao “expelled himself” from the party after he filed his candidacy as presidential bet of the Cebu-based political party, PROMDI.

“We did not expel Senator Pacquiao. Siya yung nag-expel sa sarili niya. Kasi automatic yung expulsion sabi ng batas, ng (PDP-Laban) constitution,” said PDP-Laban Secretary General Atty. Melvin Matibag in a press briefing.

He said that what Pacquiao did when he filed his certificate of candidacy under the Cebu-based political party, PROMDI, on Friday, Oct. 1, was a matter of “automatic expulsion” citing section 6 article 7 of the PDP-Laban Constitution.

Matibag of the PDP-Laban Cusi faction, said that they have already notified the boxing champ that he is “no longer a member” of the party.

He said what Pacquiao did was proof that he was not following, nor respecting” the PDP-Laban Constitution. He noted that the PDP-Laban national executive committee already met on Oct. 1, and passed a resolution of Pacquiao’s expulsion from the party.

-Pacquiao, Pimental cite MP3 alliance-

Pacquiao, on the other hand, claimed that Promdi is part of the alliance of PDP-Laban, along with the People’s Champ Movement.

PROMDI stands for the Progressive Movement for the Devolution of Initiatives or Probinsya Muna Development Initiative. The party was founded by former Cebu governor Lito Osmena.

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III said what Pacquiao did was “in order” and did not violate the party’s constitution.

He repeated what Pacquiao had said that the PROMDI party is part of the so-called “MP3 Alliance” where the “alliance partners also proclaimed” Pacquiao as their presidential candidate.

(Eagle News Service)