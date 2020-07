(Eagle News)–The Presidential Communications Operations Office has suspended work after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

PCOO Undersecretary for Administration and Legal Affairs Marvin Gatpayat said in a statement the temporary suspension starts on Tuesday, July 21.

The suspension will allow for a disinfection of the New Executive Building, and for swab tests of the “primary and secondary contacts” of the infected employee.

Work will resume on July 27, Monday.