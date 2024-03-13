PCO announces new appointees

(Eagle News)–The Presidential Communications Office has announced new appointees in various government departments and offices, including the Office of the President.

Felix Castro Jr., who was presidential assistant for Marawi rehabilitation, was named the OP’s assistant secretary.

Cris Tenorio was appointed Director IV at the OP’s Asset Management Office.

Julius Leonen and Adrian Bautista, meanwhile, were appointed Director II and Director III, respectively, at the PCO.

In the Department of Finance, Joven Balbosa was appointed as Undersecretary; Gerald Alan Quebral as Assistant Secretary; and Cherry Mae Gonzales and Donalyn Minimo, as Director IV.

Rizalino Jose Torralba was designated Collector of Customs VI at the Bureau of Customs.

Sharon Almanza, meanwhile, was appointed the new national treasurer at the Bureau of the Treasury.

Lynna Joy Cardinal was named provincial trade and industry officer at the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), while Reymundo de Guzman was appointed at the Department of Transportation’s Office of Transportation Cooperatives as Executive Director II.

At the Department of Information and Communications Technology, some of the new appointees were Sittie Rahma Alawi, Jimmicio Daoaten, and Reynaldo Sy as Directors IV.

Jhino Ilano was appointed Director III.

At the DTI’s Philippine Foreign Trade Service Corps, Mario Tani was appointed Foreign Trade Service Officer II; Anthony Rivera as Foreign Trade Service Officer III; Rudolph Jay Velasco as Foreign Trade Service Officer IV; and Althea Karen Antonio, Alma Argayoso, and May Niña Celynne Layug as Special Trade Representatives.

Christian Tan Aguado and Reggie Cruz, meanwhile, were appointed as part-time commissioners of the Commission on the Filipino Language.

The PCO said Aguado will represent the languages of the southern cultural communities.

Cruz, on the other hand, will serve as representative of the Pampanga language.

Biance Patrice Go was also appointed as National Youth Commission commissioner, representing Mindanao; Ernesto Severino as member of the Philippine Postal Corporation’s Board of Directors; and Manuel Plaza III as member of the Games and Amusement Board.

Gregorio Pastorfide is now a member of the University of the Philippines’ Board of Regents, following his appointment.