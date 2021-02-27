PCG welcomes first female Commodores

(Eagle News) –The Philippine Coast Guard has welcomed its first female PCG commodores.

Dr. Luz L. Escarrilla and Dr. Fran F. Eden effectively made history as the PCG’s first generals after President Rodrigo Duterte approved their promotion on Feb. 15.

Apart from Escarrilla and Eden, six more PCG officials were promoted by the President.

The first female commodores are COVID-19 frontliners.

A Naval commodore is a senior officer ranked above a captain and below a rear admiral.

The DOTr said Escarrilla heads Task Force Quarantine Facility, while Eden is in charge of Task Force RT-PCR.

“Their professional background as licensed doctors allowed them to efficiently perform their responsibilities, specifically in managing hundreds of PCG medical officers deployed in critical areas, such as airports, ports terminals, and mobile testing sites, to conduct swab sample collection in an effort to uphold public health and safety amid the ongoing pandemic,” the DOTr said.

Both Escarrilla and Eden took their oath before Transportation Secretary Art Tugade on Feb. 26.

Escarrilla has also been designated as the Commander of the Coast Guard Civil Relations Service.

Eden, on the other hand, is also the Commander of the Coast Guard Medical Service.