PCG welcomes 108 newly-commissioned officers

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has welcomed over 100 newly-commissioned officers into the service.

In a statement, the PCG said the 108 were composed of six lieutenants and 102 ensigns.

They successfully finished the Coast Guard Officer’s Course (CGOC) held at the PCG Training Centers in Bagac, Bataan and Taguig, Metro Manila, the PCG said.

“Now that you are here, I expect you to maximize this blessing. Start now and start right,” PCG Commandant Admiral George V. Ursabia Jr. said.

He said starting now meant actively participating in the fulfillment of the Coast Guard mandate.

Starting right, on the other hand, was about delivering public service with humility and compassion.

“Because majority of us came from financially-challenged families, our application in the Coast Guard was motivated by the desire to have better lives,” he said.

He said, however, that compensation “will eventually follow,” noting that the very essence of Coast Guard personnel was to serve the public.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the PCG headquarters in Manila on Feb. 1.