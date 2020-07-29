PCG says 600 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Philippine Coast Guard members who tested positive for COVID-19 are now at 600, with the addition of 71 cases, the PCG reported on Wednesday, July 29.

According to the PCG, of the 600, 297 are active cases.

The PCG said they have been pulled out from their stations, and given medical assistance and “other resource support.”

Over 300–or 303–recoveries have been reported, including the 45 new ones.

The PCG said it continues to implement measures to ensure their personnel are protected.

It said swab tests are regularly conducted, and its personnel given supplies of vitamins, personal protective equipment, and other medical supplies.

The PCG is also reviewing the quality of meals served to frontline personnel to “ensure that each meal is packed with nutrients to boost their immune system.”

Personnel are also given rest periods and work breaks, and are made to undergo debriefing sessions “to uphold their well-being amid the ongoing pandemic,” the PCG said.

The PCG said it is also looking into using ultraviolet lights to help in the manual disinfection of work spaces and billeting areas, and the establishment of a quarantine facility that will cater only to PCG officers and personnel.