PCG: Korean Coast Guard Response Team to aid in oil spill response

(Eagle News) — The Korean Coast Guard has sent a team to aid the Philippine Coast Guard in its response to the oil spill incident off the coast of Oriental Mindoro.

According to the PCG, the Korean Coast Guard Response Team is set to arrive on March 28.

A shipment of 20 tons of sorbent pads, 2,000 sets of protective equipment and a 1,000-meter spill boom is expected to arrive in the first week of April.

The PCG said Admiral Artemio Abu recently met with Korean Minister Hong Soon Chang and Third Secretary Kim Dosik for the team’s upcoming arrival.

Abu, the PCG said, has also requested the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPCF) and P&I Club in London to assist in the speeding up of the processing of contracted remotely-operated vehicles (ROV).

Earlier, the provincial government of Oriental Mindoro said it was finalizing a recovery plan stemming from the heavy oil that leaked from the now-sunken M/T Princess Empress off Naujan town.

The PCG had said the tanker drifted towards the vicinity waters off Balingawan Point due to rough sea conditions in February.