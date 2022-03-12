PCG implements reshuffle

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has reshuffled key positions, days after Commandant Admiral Artemio M. Abu assumed his post at the helm of the organization.

According to the PCG, the following Coast Guard officers assumed their new posts on Friday, March 11:

– CG Rear Admiral Juan Manuel DF Ramos Jr – incoming Commander, Coast Guard Civil Relations Service

– CG Commo Marifem Ubongen-Isaac – incoming Commander, Coast Guard Finance Service

– CG Commodore Joeven L Fabul – incoming Commander, Coast Guard Logistics Systems Command

-CG Commo Ramon S Lopez – incoming Commander, Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command

– CG Captain Donette A Dolina – incoming Commander, Coast Guard Legal Service

The following, meanwhile, relinquished their responsibilities:

– CG Rear Admiral Juan Manuel DF Ramos Jr – outgoing Commander, CGHRMC

– CG Commodore Tito Alvin G Andal – outgoing Commander, CGLSC

– CG Commodore Joeven L Fabul – outgoing Commander, CGFS

– CG Captain Maricor R Soliva – outgoing Commander, CGCRS

– CG Captain Ronald D Pancipane – outgoing Commander, CGLS

In his speech, Abu noted that passing the baton was necessary for career growth, creating new opportunities for everyone and allowing everyone to continuously contribute to the organization.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Abu to the post in February, after CG Admiral Leopoldo V Laroya retired.